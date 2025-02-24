Sheikh Hasina’s speech from India is adding fuel to the fire: Touhid Hossain

The speeches of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has fled to India after her government had been toppled in the face of a student-people uprising last year, has been adding fuel to the fire in Bangladesh, interim government’s foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain said Monday.

“Bangladesh will have to handle its own problems. However, it is proven that the former prime minister’s speech from India is adding fuel to the fire. At the same time, security of the minority community is Bangladesh’s internal affairs. It has no connection with India,” the adviser stated.

Touhid Hossain said was speaking to newspersons at the foreign ministry in reaction to Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar’s recent remarks regarding this.