Sheikh Hasina’s speech from India is adding fuel to the fire: Touhid Hossain
The speeches of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has fled to India after her government had been toppled in the face of a student-people uprising last year, has been adding fuel to the fire in Bangladesh, interim government’s foreign affairs adviser Touhid Hossain said Monday.
“Bangladesh will have to handle its own problems. However, it is proven that the former prime minister’s speech from India is adding fuel to the fire. At the same time, security of the minority community is Bangladesh’s internal affairs. It has no connection with India,” the adviser stated.
Touhid Hossain said was speaking to newspersons at the foreign ministry in reaction to Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar’s recent remarks regarding this.
In response to a question as to how Jaishankar’s remark will affect the bilateral relationship between the two countries, the foreign adviser said, “Our decision is quite clear in this regard. We want a good working relation with India on the basis of mutual respect and interest. We have no confusion in this regard.”
He further said India will have to decide the relationship they want with Bangladesh adding, “However, he (S Jaishankar) made some remarks that people within Bangladesh’s government are making comments. I don’t want to judge whether his statement was fair or not. Such comments are being made from both sides.”
“One of their central ministers is issuing statements every now and then. We are trying to develop a relationship taking it granted that these sorts of comments will continue to come. So our focus is solely on improving the relationships between the two countries regardless of whatever is being said,” Touhid added.
Referring to the statement of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Touhid Hossain said, “The statements issued by our former prime minister while being hosted by India are truly harmful for the relations between the two countries. Bangladesh will have to tackle the instability within its own territory. However, it is proven that the former prime minister’s speech from India is adding fuel to the fire. And everyone is aware about that.”
Speaking regarding the VISA related issues, the foreign minister said, “The matter is completely in their hands. We don’t have anything to say if they stop issuing VISAs. If VISAs are not issued, then we will look for an alternative option. It’s quite natural. We want a good relationship. But we will explore alternatives if any problem arises.”
He further said, “He (S Jaishankar) has spoken again about the safety of minority communities in Bangladesh. The allegations which have been raised regarding the minority communities in Bangladesh are mainly based on the cycle of distorted information created by the Indian media.”
Stating that people are making different claims based on distorted information, the foreign affairs adviser maintained, “India has nothing to do with the minority community in Bangladesh. The issue is Bangladesh’s internal affair just as the minority community in India is a matter of their concern. We both have to adopt a policy of not intervening with each other on this issue.”
Touhid Hossain said, “We are looking after the issues centering the minority communities in Bangladesh seriously. Each member of the minority community has the same rights as we do. The government will try to implement this.”