Wear masks as COVID’s second wave looms large: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday renewed her warning that the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country is imminent and asked all to wear masks.

“I request you all to wear masks and follow other safety rules,” she said mentioning the growing COVID-19 cases across the world.

The prime minister said this while addressing a meeting of secretaries of the ruling Awami League. The meeting was held at the central office of AL at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue. The prime minister joined it virtually from her official Gonobhaban residence.