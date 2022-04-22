Weavers and looms wane, handloom board expands

Like Sujit, many weavers are leaving the profession every year. The number of looms and weavers has declined significantly across the country. According to the report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)’s ‘Handloom Census 2018’, more than 700 thousands weavers have switched professions in 28 years up until 2018.

Not just BBS, the handloom board’s own census is also saying the number of handlooms is decreasing. The number of power looms did not increase either. The number of people directly or indirectly involved in the handloom industry is going down as well.

Bangladesh Handloom Board (BHB) was established in 1977, with the view of ‘keeping thousands of poor and destitute weavers employed in their own occupation’ as one of the main goals. While, looms and weavers are decreasing in number, the offices and staff of the handloom board has gone up. In fact there are initiatives to expand the board even further.