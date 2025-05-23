Next election between December and June, no scope to deviate from it even for a day: Rizwana
The interim government is performing three hard responsibilities - reforms, justice and elections, environment, forest and climate change affairs adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said Friday.
“Our responsibilities are broadly three, and all three are very difficult. One responsibility is reform, one is dispensing justice, and the other is election,” she told newspersons after attending the 24th National Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Bangladesh Zoological Society at the Senate Building of Dhaka University today.
“Our responsibility is a national one. We said we have taken responsibility, not power. It will be possible for us to perform it only when we all get cooperation from all,” she said.
She said Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has given a timeframe for the next election between December 2025 and June 2026.
“There is no scope to deviate from it even for a day,” the adviser said, adding that she believes that there should be no scope to talk about it in any other way.
Rizwana said after yesterday’s advisory council meeting at Jamuna they discussed for a long time on their own performance.
“We discussed whether we are actually delivering our responsibilities for which we were deputed,” she said.
Since assuming office by the interim government, she said many people with their manifold demands are coming to the streets out of their expectation from the government.
But, street demonstrations are leading Dhaka city to become paralysed, she said adding, “expectation is one thing but responsibility is another.”
“We all are thinking about how to deal with the obstacles to perform the three major responsibilities,” the environment adviser said.
Rizwana said, they are not under any pressure except their stress for discharging their responsibilities.
“If we are unable to perform our responsibilities, we will go back to our own business,” she said.
The adviser stated that they have come across a long way amid many adverse situations.
“We have formed reform commissions, which have already submitted their reports. The process is underway to reach a consensus among the political parties on the reform agenda,” the adviser said.
Rizwana said the government has announced a timeframe for the elections, which will definitely be held between December next and June 2026.
Regarding the quick trial of the persons for their offenses during the July uprising, Rizwana said earlier there was one tribunal and now another one has been constituted, which will start functioning soon.