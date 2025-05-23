Next election between December and June, no scope to deviate from it even for a day: Rizwana

The interim government is performing three hard responsibilities - reforms, justice and elections, environment, forest and climate change affairs adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan said Friday.

“Our responsibilities are broadly three, and all three are very difficult. One responsibility is reform, one is dispensing justice, and the other is election,” she told newspersons after attending the 24th National Conference and Annual General Meeting of the Bangladesh Zoological Society at the Senate Building of Dhaka University today.

“Our responsibility is a national one. We said we have taken responsibility, not power. It will be possible for us to perform it only when we all get cooperation from all,” she said.