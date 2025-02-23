Nahid Islam says he hasn’t resigned
Interim government’s information and broadcasting and posts, telecommunication and information and communication technology affairs advisor Nahid Islam Sunday said he has not yet resigned from the government.
The information of his resignation went viral on Sunday evening. It was also said that he has resigned from the post to take charge of the new political party.
Later, speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “I have not yet resigned. The news that became widespread is a rumour.”
The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee have been forming a new political party. Nahid Islam will lead the party. There is a discussion that he will resign from the government to take charge of the new party.
The new political party is likely to be announced on 26 February.
Nahid Islam, a post-graduate student of Sociology department at Dhaka University, became a known face to the people as he was a spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement during the days of quota reform movement.
In continuation of the movement, the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign in the face of the student-people movement on 5 August 2024 and fled to India that day.
Later, on 8 August, the interim government was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus.
Nahid Islam took charge of two ministries - information and broadcasting and posts, and telecommunication and information and communication technology - of the government.
Nahid Islam is from Banasree in Dhaka.