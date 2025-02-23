Nahid Islam says he hasn’t resigned

Later, speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “I have not yet resigned. The news that became widespread is a rumour.”

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee have been forming a new political party. Nahid Islam will lead the party. There is a discussion that he will resign from the government to take charge of the new party.

The new political party is likely to be announced on 26 February.

Nahid Islam, a post-graduate student of Sociology department at Dhaka University, became a known face to the people as he was a spokesperson of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement during the days of quota reform movement.