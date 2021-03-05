You will see in a few days: Law minister

The prime minister had the courage to build Padma Bridge on public funds of Bangladesh because of your (the people's) courage. No loan had to be taken from anyone. The economic graph of Bangladesh has changed. Bangladesh has become a development role model around the world. Everything has become possible because of Sheikh Hasina's leadership. Bangladesh will be known as a developed country around the world by 2041.
Law minister Anisul Huq made these remarks while addressing a gathering at Akhaura Junction Railway Station on Friday morning.
Whether the government plans to amend or change to the Digital Security Act, will be seen in a few days, law minister Anisul Huq said in reply to a query.
The law minister said let’s all stick with Sheikh Hasina, only then the future of Bangladesh will change. You have seen where she has taken the country today from where it was in 2009. Bangladesh has become a developing nation from a poor country. It has happened because of Sheikh Hasina’s hard work and your (people’s) cooperation, he added.
The minister further said, “2.5 million (25 lakh) people died of the coronavirus pandemic. We do not want to lose anyone more. We have won our battle against coronavirus.” He called upon all people to get inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine.
Law secretary Golam Sarwar, Brahmanbaria deputy commissioner Hayat-ud-Dowllah Khan, district superintendent of police Mohammad Anisur Rahman, additional police super (police headquarters) Md Abu Sayeed, Akhaura municipality mayor Taqzil Khalifa, upazila nirbahi officer Mohammad Noor-e-Alam, among others, were present.
Earlier, the minister arrived in Akhaura from Dhaka by train around 10:00 pm. Later, he left for Kasba by road.