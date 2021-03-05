You will see in a few days: Law minister

Whether the government plans to amend or change to the Digital Security Act, will be seen in a few days, law minister Anisul Huq said in reply to a query.

The law minister said let’s all stick with Sheikh Hasina, only then the future of Bangladesh will change. You have seen where she has taken the country today from where it was in 2009. Bangladesh has become a developing nation from a poor country. It has happened because of Sheikh Hasina’s hard work and your (people’s) cooperation, he added.

The minister further said, “2.5 million (25 lakh) people died of the coronavirus pandemic. We do not want to lose anyone more. We have won our battle against coronavirus.” He called upon all people to get inoculated with the coronavirus vaccine.