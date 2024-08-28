Mokhlesur Rahman made senior secy to public administration ministry

Md Mokhlesur Rahman has been appointed as the senior secretary to the public administration ministry for two years.

Besides, incumbent senior secretary to the ministry Mohammad Mezbah Uddin Chowdhury has been made an officer on special duty (OSD).

The public administration ministry issued two separate messages in this regard on Wednesday.

Mokhlesur Rahman had retired from the government service as an additional secretary.

He has been appointed as per to Section49 of the 'Government Service Act, 2018, and it will take effect from the date of his joining, the notification said.