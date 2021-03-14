Govt asks officials to stay at offices from 9:00am to 9:40am

The cabinet division has once again asked all the government officials and employees in the field level to remain present at their respective offices from 9:00am to 9:40am.

It sent a directive regarding the matter to all divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and the upazila nirbahi officers on 10 March.

According to the directive, the cabinet division supervises the activities of field level offices regularly.

But the division recently noticed that the officials were not present at their respective offices in time. As a result, general people are being affected on the one hand and the pace of government work is slowing down on the other.

In August 2019, the cabinet division ordered the government officials and employees to stay at their respective offices from 9:00am to 9:40am.