Govt fails to take power from Payra plant, counts huge loss in capacity payment

The government is counting a monthly loss of Tk 1.3 billion (130 crore) due to delay in laying a high-priority transmission line that would take electricity from the Payra power plant to Dhaka across the River Padma.

According to official sources, the amount is being paid as “capacity payment” to 1320 MW Payra power plant, a Bangladesh-China joint venture project, which is now ready to supply electricity to the national grid for distribution in Dhaka adjoining areas.

In this case the capacity payment means the government’s commitment to purchase power generated at the plant at an agreed-upon rate. The government still has to pay the plant for its generation (capacity) even if it is unable to buy the electricity from it.