The minimum Fitra for this year has been fixed at Taka 70 per person while the maximum at Tk 2,310, reports UNB.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the National Fitra Fixing Committee held on Wednesday with its chairman and Baitul Mukarram National Mosque’s senior imam Hafez Maulana Mizanur Rahman in the chair.

Muslims have to pay Fitra to the poorer before the jamaat (congregation) of Eid-ul-Fitr.