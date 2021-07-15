Govt forms committee to prevent accidents at industries

The functions of the committee include taking necessary measures reviewing the observations and recommendations received from the field inspection by the responsible authority or committee, said the notification signed by PMO secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah.
Its functions also include monitoring the dealings of the legal authorities concerned with factories, mills, industrial and commercial establishments; taking necessary steps after reviewing the practical laws, rules, policies, guidelines and instruction regarding the infrastructures of the factories and establishments; monitoring the implementation of the relevant laws, rules, policies, guidelines and instructions; and taking necessary steps to bring all those involved in the managements and workers of mills and factories under trainings over fire and other accidents.
The committee will be able to form necessary number of sub-committees and take proper steps following the observation and recommendation of the sub-committees.
Besides, the committee will submit necessary recommendations for the consideration of the government.