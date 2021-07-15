Govt forms committee to prevent accidents at industries

The Prime Minister's Office on Thursday formed a high-level committee to prevent accidents in factories, mills, industrial and commercial establishments and ensure a safe working environment, reports UNB.

PM's private industry and investment adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman is the president of the committee, according to a notification issued by the PMO.

The minister for commerce, the minister for industries, the minister/state minister for labour and employment, the minister/state minister for housing and public works, the local MPs and the mayors of the concerned city corporations or municipalities are among 24 members of the committee.