Bangladesh

Govt forms committee to prevent accidents at industries

Prothom Alo English Desk

The Prime Minister's Office on Thursday formed a high-level committee to prevent accidents in factories, mills, industrial and commercial establishments and ensure a safe working environment, reports UNB.

PM's private industry and investment adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman is the president of the committee, according to a notification issued by the PMO.

The minister for commerce, the minister for industries, the minister/state minister for labour and employment, the minister/state minister for housing and public works, the local MPs and the mayors of the concerned city corporations or municipalities are among 24 members of the committee.

The functions of the committee include taking necessary measures reviewing the observations and recommendations received from the field inspection by the responsible authority or committee, said the notification signed by PMO secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah.

Its functions also include monitoring the dealings of the legal authorities concerned with factories, mills, industrial and commercial establishments; taking necessary steps after reviewing the practical laws, rules, policies, guidelines and instruction regarding the infrastructures of the factories and establishments; monitoring the implementation of the relevant laws, rules, policies, guidelines and instructions; and taking necessary steps to bring all those involved in the managements and workers of mills and factories under trainings over fire and other accidents.

The committee will be able to form necessary number of sub-committees and take proper steps following the observation and recommendation of the sub-committees.

Besides, the committee will submit necessary recommendations for the consideration of the government.

