Govt monitoring price hike of essentials, PM Hasina says

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has said her government has been monitoring the price hike of some commodities to prevent anomalies.

“---there are some people who want to make some quick bucks during the period (capitalising the situation arising out of the Coronavirus and Russian-Ukraine conflicts). So, we have been monitoring the situation,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League president, said this on Monday while presiding over a discussion organised by the Awami League at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office marking the historic 7 March speech of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Joining virtually the discussion from her official Ganabhaban residence, she said prices of some goods might have increased in the country which is usual when the prices of essentials are increased in the international market, the local market has also to face its impact.

The prices of goods have been increasing across the globe due to the economic meltdown for the double blows such as Coronavirus and Russia’s invasion on Ukraine, she opined.