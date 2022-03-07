New generations can’t be kept in darkness about true history: PM Hasina

She said that no one will be able to foil the independence of the country and no one can destroy the ideology of Bangabandhu.

“The world is very much open to the new generations, so they cannot be confused anymore,” she said.

She also mentioned that vested quarters was able to mislead the young generations for 21 years after the assassination of Bangabandhu.

“But that cannot be done now, this is my firm belief,” she said.

The PM said that Bangabandhu’s historic speech of 7 March will encourage the Bangalis decades after decades.

She recalled that after the assassination of the Father of the Nation the speech was banned by the killers so no one can broadcast and listen to it.