Govt plans to reduce age limit to 35 yrs

The DGHS director general said they have a new plan regarding the age limit of the recipients of the coronavirus vaccine.

Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam said, “At present the age limit of the vaccine recipients is 40 years. We are thinking about reducing that age bar in phases. We have sent a proposal to the health ministry to lower the age limit to 35 years. If the age limit is reduced, more people will be vaccinated.”

The coronavirus infection in the country is increasing day by day. The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said 78 per cent of the detected coronavirus patients are carrying the 'delta variant' of coronavirus.