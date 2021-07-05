Bangladesh

Vaccination

Govt plans to reduce age limit to 35 yrs

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
In this photo a health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU), in Dhaka on 22 June 2021.
In this photo a health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU), in Dhaka on 22 June 2021.AFP file photo

The government is planning to reduce the age limit of vaccine recipients to 35 years, DGHS director general has said.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) director general professor Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam made the disclosure while speaking with newsmen after a meeting at the health directorate on Monday.

The DGHS director general said they have a new plan regarding the age limit of the recipients of the coronavirus vaccine.

Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam said, “At present the age limit of the vaccine recipients is 40 years. We are thinking about reducing that age bar in phases. We have sent a proposal to the health ministry to lower the age limit to 35 years. If the age limit is reduced, more people will be vaccinated.”

The coronavirus infection in the country is increasing day by day. The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said 78 per cent of the detected coronavirus patients are carrying the 'delta variant' of coronavirus.

The delta variant was first detected in Bangladesh in April. Later, the rate of delta variants carrying patients started increasing. The rate of delta variant carriers was 45 per cent in May and it rose to 78 per cent in June.

So far, the alpha (first detected in the US), beta (first detected in South Africa), delta (first detected in India) and B1.1.618 (unknown) variants of coronavirus have been detected in Bangladesh.

