Govt plans to reduce age limit to 35 yrs

The DGHS director general said they have a new plan regarding the age limit of the recipients of the coronavirus vaccine.
Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam said, “At present the age limit of the vaccine recipients is 40 years. We are thinking about reducing that age bar in phases. We have sent a proposal to the health ministry to lower the age limit to 35 years. If the age limit is reduced, more people will be vaccinated.”
The coronavirus infection in the country is increasing day by day. The Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) said 78 per cent of the detected coronavirus patients are carrying the 'delta variant' of coronavirus.
The delta variant was first detected in Bangladesh in April. Later, the rate of delta variants carrying patients started increasing. The rate of delta variant carriers was 45 per cent in May and it rose to 78 per cent in June.
So far, the alpha (first detected in the US), beta (first detected in South Africa), delta (first detected in India) and B1.1.618 (unknown) variants of coronavirus have been detected in Bangladesh.