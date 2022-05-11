Bangladesh

Reduction of pressure on forex reserve

Govt to hold up less important dev projects

Staff Correspondent
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa KamalBSS file photo

The government would delay the less important government projects in an effort to defuse the pressure on country's forex reserve, finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said.

While talking to reporters on Wednesday, the minister said the authorities would hold up the development projects that, if delayed up to six months, will not make people suffer and affect the economy as well as gross domestic product (GDP).

However, he made it clear that the projects will not be cancelled.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Bank has discouraged import of luxury cars and daily necessary electronic products to keep the spending of foreign currency in check.

Regarding the issue, Mustafa Kamal said, “Tough time requires tough decisions. We have to make a decision considering the overall situation across the world. We may have to continue making tough decisions until the global tension is fixed”.

He also ruled out a feared economic crisis. “Taking tough decisions does not mean that the wheel of economy will stop rolling, the development will come to a standstill… nothing like that would happen," the finance minister added.

Advertisement
Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement