Govt to hold up less important dev projects

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Bank has discouraged import of luxury cars and daily necessary electronic products to keep the spending of foreign currency in check.
Regarding the issue, Mustafa Kamal said, “Tough time requires tough decisions. We have to make a decision considering the overall situation across the world. We may have to continue making tough decisions until the global tension is fixed”.
He also ruled out a feared economic crisis. “Taking tough decisions does not mean that the wheel of economy will stop rolling, the development will come to a standstill… nothing like that would happen," the finance minister added.