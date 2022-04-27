Govt to keep intact GDP growth projections: Kamal

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the government would keep intact the GDP growth projection of 7.2 per cent in the current fiscal year (FY22) and also the probable 7.5 per cent in the next fiscal year (FY23).

"We're keeping same our GDP growth projection, which is 7.2 percent for current fiscal year and 7.5 per cent for the next fiscal year (FY23). If the trend goes downward, then we may have to revise it. Until then, the growth projection of 7.2 per cent for current fiscal and 7.5 per cent for the next fiscal will remain the same," he said.

The finance minister said this while responding to queries after chairing the 14th meeting of the cabinet committee on government purchase (CCGP) in this year held virtually on Wednesday.