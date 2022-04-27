Govt to keep intact GDP growth projections: Kamal

The lending agencies including the World Bank (WB), the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in their latest global economic outlook have downsized the growth of the global economy.
The IMF has projected that the economy of Bangladesh will grow by 6.4 per cent in the current fiscal year which will be the second highest after India in South Asia.
Earlier, the World Bank also downsized Bangladesh's GDP growth projection to 6.4 per cent in the current fiscal year while the ADB had slightly scaled it up to 6.9 per cent.
Answering to a question, Kamal said commodity prices have witnessed uptrend across the globe due to some disruptions mainly because of the Russia-Ukraine war while Bangladesh is also integrated with the global transaction system.
"In such case, if there is any disruption, then we'll have to share... But
we're not doing anything in advance regarding projections," he added.
The finance minister also mentioned that as of today, there is no sign of ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine while the external vulnerability for the world right at this moment is the war.
Responding to another query, he said the government is yet to take any fresh decision regarding subsidy management while any further decision on inflation management would be disclosed in due time.
He also told a questioner that the budget deficit would remain within the
fiscal target.
Kamal said although Bangladesh is integrated with the global system, but, the country is still in a good shape by the grace of Almighty Allah.
"Hopefully, the war will come to an end ...We will move ahead with such hope and thus act on our projections. If there is any impact, then we'll have to act accordingly. But, hopefully, there will be no such problem for us," he
added.
The finance minister also hoped that the upcoming Holy Eid-ul-Fitr would
bring utmost happiness to the people of the country.