Govt to send 1000 workers overseas from each upazila

The online platform ‘Bdesh Jaatra’ (foreign travel) will offer information on all sorts of services relevant to migration, including managing remittance.

Speaking at the launch of the platform, expatriate welfare secretary Ahmed Munirus Saleheen spoke about the government’s plans to send workers abroad.

He said the ‘Bdesh Jaatra’ platform would provide all necessary information pertaining to those seeking employment overseas, migrants living abroad, migrants who have returned to the country as well as their families, handling remittance and so on.