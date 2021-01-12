Govt. to set up parlours in 80 upazilas

With the popularity of beauty parlours extending beyond the capital city and divisional towns, these establishments are now opening up at a district and upazila level all over the country. The government wants to expand this sector by setting up beauty parlors in 80 upazilas with a view to creating women entrepreneurs.

A Tk 4.41 billion (Tk 441 crore) project will soon be approved for the involvement of women in the country's socioeconomic activities. The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will implement the project.

Under the project, along with beauty parlours, sales and exhibition centers, the government will set up 80 food corners to empower the underprivileged women, said the officials of the ministry.

Beauty parlours, food corners and sales centers will be given to women who receive training under Jatiya Mohila Sangstha (JMS) and will continue to receive training in the future.

Each beauty parlour, food corner and sale center will be operated by five to 10 trained women. Along with a lump sum payment, the government will give provide the required materials to decorate the parlours. However, women entrepreneurs will have to rent space for these businesses.