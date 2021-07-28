Rohingyas to be vaccinated gradually: Foreign secretary

The Bangladesh government has decided to vaccinate the Rohingyas as part of an inclusive vaccination programme, reports news agency UNB.

Although no start date was offered, a preliminary decision was announced that in the first phase, those who are above 55 years old will be considered.

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen, while talking to newsperson on Tuesday, said the host communities around the Rohingya camps have frequent communication with the Rohingyas and the government wants to keep both protected.