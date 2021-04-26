Govt urges to hold Eid Jamaat at mosques instead of Eidgahs

The government has asked the authorities concerned to hold Eid Jamaat (congregation) of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at nearby mosques instead of Eidgahs or open space aiming to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The Ministry of Religious Affairs today in a circular also asked the Muslim devotees not to hug each other and shake hands after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.
If necessary, the authorities concerned are also asked to arrange several Eid Jamaats at a single mosque.
According to the circular, carpets could not be rolled out on mosque floors for Eid prayers. The mosques must be cleaned using disinfectant water before prayers. The devotees could bring their respective prayer mats with them.
Soap or hand sanitizers must be put in places designated for ablution and entrances of the mosques, the circular said.
Every devotee must come to the mosques after performing ablution at their respective homes. All the devotees are urged to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds during their ablutions.
The devotees must use masks while offering Eid prayers and they cannot use caps and prayer mats (Jainamaz) kept at the mosques, the circular said.
The devotees have been urged to maintain social distance and follow the health guidelines while standing in queues for prayers, it said, adding the children, elderly and ailing people and those who are engaged in nursing ailing people have been strictly prohibited to take part in the Eid prayers.
All have urged to abide by the guidelines issued by health services division, local administrations and law enforcement agencies to ensure security of all people, the circular said.
Khatibs and Imams have been urged to offer special prayers to the Almighty Allah to get rid of the global pandemic coronavirus, it said, adding Khatibs, Imams and managing committees of the concerned mosques have urged to ensure the maintenance of the guidelines.
The circular also said local administrations and law enforcement agencies will take legal actions against the persons responsible for breaching the guidelines.
Local administrations, law enforcement agencies, Islamic Foundation’s officials and managing committees of the concerned mosques have requested to implement the guidelines.