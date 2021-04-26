Govt urges to hold Eid Jamaat at mosques instead of Eidgahs

The government has asked the authorities concerned to hold Eid Jamaat (congregation) of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr at nearby mosques instead of Eidgahs or open space aiming to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs today in a circular also asked the Muslim devotees not to hug each other and shake hands after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

If necessary, the authorities concerned are also asked to arrange several Eid Jamaats at a single mosque.

According to the circular, carpets could not be rolled out on mosque floors for Eid prayers. The mosques must be cleaned using disinfectant water before prayers. The devotees could bring their respective prayer mats with them.