'Revenue Policy and Revenue Management (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025' draft okayed
The Council of Advisers today, Thursday approved the draft of 'Revenue Policy and Revenue Management (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025'.
The approval was given at the 39th meeting of council held at the Chief Adviser's Office (CAO) in Dhaka with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
The meeting also approved the proposed 'Agreement between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh on the abolition of visa for the nationals of their countries holding diplomatic and official passports'.
In addition, the council was informed about the progress in implementing the recommendations of the reform commissions, a Cabinet Division press release said.