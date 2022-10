State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said two engineers of the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) will be suspended over the recent national grid failure.

“The decision will come into effect today,” he told reporters at the secretariat on Sunday after receiving the probe report on the incident.

Action has been taken against an assistant engineer and a sub assistant engineer of PGCB on charge of negligence of duty, said the state minister.