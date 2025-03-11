How much money do Hasina, AL have in banks?

A court has ordered the freezing of 124 bank accounts linked to the Awami League, its research wing, and the family members of its president as well as ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, following a request from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

According to the ACC, 10 bank accounts held by the Awami League contain a total of Tk 378 million, while 17 bank accounts under the name of Sheikh Hasina hold Tk 38 million.