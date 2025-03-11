How much money do Hasina, AL have in banks?
A court has ordered the freezing of 124 bank accounts linked to the Awami League, its research wing, and the family members of its president as well as ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, following a request from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
According to the ACC, 10 bank accounts held by the Awami League contain a total of Tk 378 million, while 17 bank accounts under the name of Sheikh Hasina hold Tk 38 million.
The deposits in three of Hasina’s accounts were not disclosed. Among others, one account contains only Tk 5, while another Tk 150. A joint account with Sheik Rehana holds the highest Tk 16 million.
Apart from those, six bank accounts under the name of Sheikh Rehana contain Tk 22.3 million in total, while two accounts belonging to Sheikh Hasina’s son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, hold Tk 11.7 million.
The ACC has also identified 29 bank accounts linked to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, where deposits amount to Tk 4.66 billion.
The anti-graft agency also found that an account of the Awami League at a state-run bank’s Dhanmondi branch holds Tk 89 million. Three other accounts of the party at a private bank branch in Dhanmondi contain a total of Tk 206 million.
Besides, two accounts under the title “Awami League election fund-2008” hold Tk 27 million and Tk 12 million, separately. Four other accounts of the party have deposits of more than Tk 30 million. In total, 10 accounts of Awami League contain deposits of Tk 378 million.
The ACC also found 15 bank accounts associated with the Awami League’s research wing, the Centre for Research and Information (CRI), with an accumulated deposit of Tk 408 million.