Charge sheet submitted against Dr Yunus, 13 others in money laundering case

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has submitted charge sheets against Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and 13 others in a case filed over embezzling a profit of Tk 252 million of Grameen Telecom employees.

Gulshan Anwar, deputy director of the ACC and investigating officer of the case, submitted the charge sheets to the court on Thursday, said Aminul Islam, assistant director of ACC (prosecution).

Earlier, the commission approved the charge sheets on 29 January.