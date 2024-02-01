Charge sheet submitted against Dr Yunus, 13 others in money laundering case
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has submitted charge sheets against Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and 13 others in a case filed over embezzling a profit of Tk 252 million of Grameen Telecom employees.
Gulshan Anwar, deputy director of the ACC and investigating officer of the case, submitted the charge sheets to the court on Thursday, said Aminul Islam, assistant director of ACC (prosecution).
Earlier, the commission approved the charge sheets on 29 January.
The other accused in the case are - Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam, Directors Ashraful Hassan, Naznin Sultana, Parvin Mahmud, M Shahjahan, Nurjahan Begum, and SM Huzzatul Islam Latifee, Sramik-Karmachari Union President Kamruzzaman, General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan and representative Mainul Islam, Jatiya Sramik Federation Office Secretary Kamrul Hasan, and lawyers Zafrul Hasan Sharif and Yusuf Ali.
Among them, Kamrul Hasan has been included to the list after investigation. According to court sources, only Parvin Mahmud is on bail in the case, while the remaining accused, including Dr Yunus, are not on bail.
The ACC urged the court to issue arrest warrants against the accused with no bail. Aminul Islam told Prothom that the ACC submitted charge sheets on Thursday and is supposed to present documents within the day.
Gulshan Anwar filed the case on 30 May last year, alleging that Dr Muhammad Yunus and the other accused embezzled Tk 252 million in total. The illegal transfer of funds constitutes an offence under the Money Laundering Prevention Act.
Earlier, ACC secretary Mahbub Hossain said they received a report on allegations against the board of directors of Grameen Telecom from the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments. The ACC found the allegations authentic in investigation and filed a case.