PM Hasina invites South African entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday invited South African entrepreneurs to make investments in Bangladesh that seeks to become a trillion-dollar economy and a fully developed smart nation by 2041.

“Bangladesh progresses toward prosperity. We want you to join our journey of development. Do invest in Bangladesh; we are confident that your investment will be primed for success, and we are fully prepared for a sustainable partnership,” she said.

The prime minister was speaking at the Bangladesh Trade & Business Summit in South Africa jointly organised by Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) at the Radisson Blu Hotel and Convention Center.

“I have a dream; the 170 million people of Bangladesh have a dream. And that is to become a trillion-dollar economy and a fully developed smart nation by 2041,” she added.

Hasina assured that investment in Bangladesh is secure due to consistently high returns.

“Moreover, our government ensures a business-friendly and stable atmosphere that guarantees your investment’s success," said the PM.

She confidently stated that Bangladesh promises a secure and prosperous future for global investors.