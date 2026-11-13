Jail terms, fines proposed for creating content by harassing animals

ioIt is a sunny day. A fox is resting in the middle of a vast mustard field. Suddenly, two drones begin flying just a few feet above its head. The fox starts running in fear. In the pursuit of creating content for humans, its moment of rest turns into one of terror.

Another video shows a dog sleeping on the grass beside a road. A young man approaches and attaches several balloons to the dog's tail using clips. Later, the balloons are burst by throwing stones at them from a distance. The loud noise wakes the dog. In panic, the animal jumps up and runs frantically in different directions.

Many people are making videos by harassing animals in this way. They are circulating these videos on social media in the hope of increasing views. However, creating and publishing such content may now lead to imprisonment and fines.