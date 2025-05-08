One police official withdrawn, 2 suspended over Abdul Hamid’s departure

An additional deputy commissioner of the Immigration Police has been withdrawn for his alleged negligence in performing duty in connection with the departure of former President Abdul Hamid for Thailand.

Besides, the investigating officer of cases filed with Kishoreganj Sadar police station against the former President and an officer of Special Branch of the district were suspended on the same ground, said a statement sent form police headquarters on Thursday night.

However, the identities of the police officials have not been disclosed yet.

Early Thursday, the former president left the country for Thailand through Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.