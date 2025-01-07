SMS service in passport delivery for expats to begin Wednesday

SMS service in delivering e-passports for expatriate Bangladeshis will begin tomorrow, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said on Tuesday.

"Major General Md Nurul Anwar, the director general of the Department of Immigration and Passports, has given us a good news...there is a SMS service in delivering e-passports at home and this SMS service will begin abroad tomorrow for expatriate Bangladeshis," he told a press briefing.

The press briefing was held at the Foreign Service Academy here this evening.

Azad said when the e-passports of the expatriates will be ready at home and those will be sent to Bangladesh missions abroad, they will be informed through SMS to their phone numbers notifying that their passports are ready for delivery.