Reforms in political parties essential, proposal to fix age for political leaders

It is essential to organise the elections as soon as possible in the current context. Otherwise, crises will intensify.

This was said at a roundtable on democratic transition in Bangladesh at the National Press Club in the capital on Friday.

The speakers at the roundtable said reforms within the political parties are essential first to turn the state into a state for the people. No reform initiatives will be sustainable unless political parties are not reformed.

Leaders of various political parties, civil society members and cultural activists attended the roundtable, which was organised by weekly magazine Ekota.

Noted economist professor Anu Muhammad proposed to fix a retirement age for the political leaders.

According to him, this is not right that a person is made a leader and he gets the position forever. Autocracy is born from this thought of permanency. That is why it is necessary to have an elected representative at every layer of a political party, with a fixed age for each layer.