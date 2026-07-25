BIPSS roundtable
Sub-threshold warfare: Rethinking security architecture
The Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) hosted a roundtable discussion titled "Sub-threshold Conflict: War by Other Means" on 21 July at Hotel Bengal Blueberry, Dhaka, reports a press release.
The event featured a keynote presentation by Niloy Ranjan Biswas, professor of International Relations at the University of Dhaka, and brought together academics, diplomats, former ambassadors, senior officers of the armed forces, representatives of law enforcement agencies, members of civil society, researchers, and representatives from leading think tanks to discuss the evolving nature of contemporary conflict and its implications for Bangladesh and the wider region.
The session was moderated by Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (Retd), president of BIPSS. In his opening remarks, he highlighted the growing significance of sub-threshold warfare in today's geopolitical landscape, where cyber operations, economic coercion, disinformation campaigns, and attacks on critical infrastructure increasingly serve as instruments of statecraft without crossing the threshold of conventional war.
Stressing that the traditional distinction between war and peace is becoming increasingly blurred, he underscored the need to better understand the shifting character of conflict and to adopt holistic, whole-of-society approaches that strengthen national resilience across military, economic, technological, and societal domains.
In his keynote presentation, Niloy Ranjan Biswas examined the evolution of sub-threshold warfare and its growing relevance in contemporary international security. Drawing on recent global developments, he illustrated how states increasingly employ cyberattacks, disinformation, economic coercion, proxy actors, and hybrid tactics to pursue strategic objectives while remaining below the threshold of armed conflict.
He also discussed the legal and operational challenges these tactics present, particularly in relation to attribution, deterrence, and international law. Highlighting Bangladesh's strategic location and expanding digital and maritime infrastructure, he emphasised the importance of institutional coordination, infrastructure protection, informational resilience, and regional cooperation to strengthen the country's preparedness against emerging security threats.
The keynote presentation was followed by an interactive question-and-answer session, during which participants engaged in a lively discussion on the implications of sub-threshold conflict for Bangladesh's national security, critical infrastructure, cyber resilience, and broader strategic outlook. The exchange reflected the need for continued collaboration among policymakers, security practitioners, researchers, and civil society to address emerging security challenges.
Delivering the closing remarks, Shafqat Munir, senior research Fellow at BIPSS, emphasised that the changing character of conflict requires Bangladesh to rethink its security architecture. He called for strengthening national resilience through enhanced cybersecurity, protection of critical infrastructure, improved media literacy, and strategic diplomatic engagement, stressing that the frontlines of modern conflict now extend beyond physical borders into digital networks, financial systems, and the information domain.
The roundtable reaffirmed BIPSS's commitment to fostering informed policy dialogue on emerging security challenges and providing a platform for constructive engagement among stakeholders. As contemporary conflicts continue to evolve beyond traditional battlefields, participants agreed that understanding the dynamics of sub-threshold warfare and strengthening Bangladesh's national security architecture will remain critical for ensuring long-term peace, stability, and resilience.