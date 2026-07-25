Sub-threshold warfare: Rethinking security architecture

The session was moderated by Major General ANM Muniruzzaman (Retd), president of BIPSS. In his opening remarks, he highlighted the growing significance of sub-threshold warfare in today's geopolitical landscape, where cyber operations, economic coercion, disinformation campaigns, and attacks on critical infrastructure increasingly serve as instruments of statecraft without crossing the threshold of conventional war.

Stressing that the traditional distinction between war and peace is becoming increasingly blurred, he underscored the need to better understand the shifting character of conflict and to adopt holistic, whole-of-society approaches that strengthen national resilience across military, economic, technological, and societal domains.

In his keynote presentation, Niloy Ranjan Biswas examined the evolution of sub-threshold warfare and its growing relevance in contemporary international security. Drawing on recent global developments, he illustrated how states increasingly employ cyberattacks, disinformation, economic coercion, proxy actors, and hybrid tactics to pursue strategic objectives while remaining below the threshold of armed conflict.