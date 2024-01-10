Bangladesh

Election environment in Bangladesh regrettable: Australia

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

Australia has urged the government of Bangaldesh to prioritise the strengthening of its democratic institutions, which underpin the protection of human rights, the rule of law and the promotion of development.

In a media release on Wednesday, the foreign affairs and trade department of Australia also said, “It is regrettable that the elections took place in an environment where not all stakeholders could participate meaningfully and substantially.”

As a close partner, Australia remains committed to working with Bangladesh to achieve the shared vision for an open, stable, prosperous and inclusive region

However, the country appreciated the people’s participation in the election, saying, “We welcome the fact that millions of Bangladeshi voters exercised their right to vote on election day.”

At the same time, Australia expressed its concern about the violence and the arrests of political opposition members that took place in the lead-up to the elections and highlighted the importance of free and fair elections.

“As a close partner, Australia remains committed to working with Bangladesh to achieve our shared vision for an open, stable, prosperous and inclusive region,” it added.

The 12th national election took place on Sunday, with the ruling Awami League ensuring another landslide victory to form the government for a fourth straight term.

A number of parties, including key opposition BNP, boycotted the polls, bringing the allegation of an engineered election system to consolidate the ruling party’s grip on power.

