Election commission makes no comment on US and UK statements

The Election Commission (EC) will not make any comments regarding the statements of the United States and the United Kingdom regarding Bangladesh's 12th national parliament election.

In the meantime it has been learnt that the EC has given its approval to the gazette regarding the winners of 298 seats in the parliamentary election.

When asked by the media today, Tuesday, about the EC's reaction to the statements of the US and the UK, election commissioner Md Alamgir, said, "The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) delivered his statement yesterday. We have nothing to say outside of that."