Bangladesh and Belgium sign MoU on cancer care and research

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in cancer care and research between the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH), Bangladesh, and Bordet Cancer Institute at Hôpital Universitaire de Bruxelles (HUB), Belgium, was signed on Monday in Brussels, says a press release.

Bangladesh ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Mahbub Hassan Saleh, signed the MoU on behalf of NICRH.

Meanwhile, deputy chief executive officer, HUB Francis de Drée, chief medical officer, HUB Jean-Michel Hougardy and physician-in-chief of the Bordet Institute Chloé Spilleboudt signed the MoU on behalf of HUB.