Bangladesh, India sign 7 new MoUs to further deepen ties
Bangladesh and India signed 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including seven new and three renewed, in the presence of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
With the MoUs, the two neighbouring nations aim to further consolidate the ever-growing bilateral relationship.
The MoUs were signed on Saturday after the delegation-level talks between the two countries at the Hyderabad House here as Sheikh Hasina is now in New Delhi on a two-day state visit to India.
The talks mainly featured connectivity, energy, sharing of water from common rivers, maritime resources, trade, border management, security and development partnership.
After the delegation level meeting, the Bangladesh prime minister along with her Indian counterpart witnessed the exchange of MoUs on the key areas of blue economy and maritime cooperation, railway, capacity building, health, academic cooperation, fisheries and disaster management.
Of the seven new MoUs, a MoU on the Field of Blue Economy and Maritime Cooperation in the Bay of Bengal and India Ocean Region was signed between the government of Bangladesh and the government of India.
Another MoU was signed between Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) of India for Joint Research on Oceanography of the Indian Ocean and Capacity Building.
A MoU on Rail Connectivity between India and Bangladesh was also signed as two separate shared vision of India Bangladesh Digital Partnership and shared vision of India Bangladesh Green Partnership for a Sustainable Future were signed between the two sides as well.
Another MoU between Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACE) and Department of Space, Government of the Republic of India and Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology, Government of Bangladesh was signed for Collaboration on a Joint Small Satellite Project.
A MoU between DSSC, Wellington and DSCSC Mirpur for cooperation concerning military education in the field of strategic and operational studies was also signed.
Three renewed MoUs are- MoU for Fisheries Cooperation; MoU for Disaster Management; and MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Health and Medicine.