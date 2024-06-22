Bangladesh, India sign 7 new MoUs to further deepen ties

Bangladesh and India signed 10 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including seven new and three renewed, in the presence of Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

With the MoUs, the two neighbouring nations aim to further consolidate the ever-growing bilateral relationship.

The MoUs were signed on Saturday after the delegation-level talks between the two countries at the Hyderabad House here as Sheikh Hasina is now in New Delhi on a two-day state visit to India.