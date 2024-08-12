Army to return to cantonment when policing would begin smoothly: Army chief

“Let them continue their activities. But they should not do any kind of destructive work. They will understand what the people demand now. If the people remain insecure, if there is any unrest, I am sure they don’t do that politics. It will not be the politics of any country. If everyone cooperates with us, we will definitely be able to bring the law and order situation in the country back to normal. This country will be a safe place for people of all religions. Everyone should work together for that goal,” he added.

In response to a question from a journalist, the army chief at that time said, “Eighty per cent of the reports of the robbery incident are panic, and 20 per cent are true. This fighting between people is slowly decreasing. Even in the past when there was politics, there were some political clashes, which is not desirable. We all will bring it back to normal. There will be politics, there must be. People will speak up, there will be meetings and processions. But it should not go to destructive levels, we don’t want any destructive activity. It is never a good thing for the country and nation.”