We are now stronger than ever before: Dr Yunus
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said the country's young generation wants to lead the world apart from building a new Bangladesh as he conferred Ekushey Padak-2025 on the recipients.
"We are now stronger, more energetic and more creative than ever before. The dreams of our young generation are more courageous than the dreams of any generation in the past," he said at the award distribution function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.
Prof Yunus said: "The way they (young generation) want to create a new Bangladesh, they want to create a new world with the same confidence. They want to take the lead in creating a new world. They are ready to lead. Boys are ready, girls are ready".
He said the country's new generation wants to build a "new civilisation of their dreams" by breaking the shackles of a self-destructive civilisation.
The chief adviser said the main goal of their civilisation will be to ensure equal rights of every person to all the resources of the world, to ensure that all have opportunity to dream and realise it, to develop human life in such a way that the existence of the world and the living of all lives are not disturbed in any way.
On Shaheed Dibosh and International Mother Language Day, the chief adviser wished early implementation of the dreams the youth are cherishing.
Congratulating the Ekushey Padak winners, he said the nation is particularly grateful to the recipents as they were the guides of the nation.
"Inspired by your contribution, the nation is firmly hoped to be established in a continuous better position in assemblies of the United Nations," he said.
Recalling the contribution of the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the 1952 language movement, 1971 Liberation war and 2024 July uprising and the injured of the uprising, Prof Yunus said: "We got a new Bangladesh through the uprising of students-workers-commoners on August 5 last year."
Through this victory, he said, an opportunity has come before all to build a new Bangladesh.
About the significance of Amar Ekushey, the chief adviser said amid the changing circumstances in the country, this year's Amar Ekushey has come before all with a new significance.
Terming the Ekushey February an everlasting record of Bangalees' self-identity, he said in this February, 1952, the student community stood up against the unjust decision imposed by the then Pakistani rulers on the issue of the state language.
They established Bangla as the state language by pouring their fresh blood on the Dhaka's streets, Prof Yunus said, adding that an incredible awakening of Bangalees' sense of self-governance was created through the 1952 language movement.
Later, the chief adviser conferred the Ekushey Padak upon the winners.
Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, Cabinet Secretary Dr Sheikh Abdur Roshid and Cultural Affairs Secretary (Routine Duties) Md Mofidur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.
A total of 13 eminent citizens, a four-member team of Avro keyboard, and Bangladesh Women's National Football Team were awarded Ekushey Padak-2025, the country's second highest civilian award, for their contribution to various fields.