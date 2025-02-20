We are now stronger than ever before: Dr Yunus

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said the country's young generation wants to lead the world apart from building a new Bangladesh as he conferred Ekushey Padak-2025 on the recipients.

"We are now stronger, more energetic and more creative than ever before. The dreams of our young generation are more courageous than the dreams of any generation in the past," he said at the award distribution function at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka.

Prof Yunus said: "The way they (young generation) want to create a new Bangladesh, they want to create a new world with the same confidence. They want to take the lead in creating a new world. They are ready to lead. Boys are ready, girls are ready".