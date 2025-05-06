Eid vacation starts 5 June, offices to remain open on two preceding Saturdays

The Eid-ul-Azha vacation will start from 5 June and will end on 14 June. So the offices will remain closed for 10 days on Eid vacation.

The decision was taken in the advisory council meeting of the interim government held at the Chief Adviser’s Office today, Tuesday. An adviser present in the meeting confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

The adviser further said all government offices will remain open on the last two Saturdays ahead of the Eid vacation on 17 and 24 May.

Earlier, press secretary of chief adviser Shafiqul Alam first disclosed about the upcoming 10-day Eid vacation in a post from his verified Facebook account.