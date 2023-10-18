Momen seeks international community's meaningful engagement in Rakhine

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday sought the international community's meaningful engagement in Rakhine State to improve the situation there and to boost humanitarian support for the Rohingyas staying in Bangladesh.

He reiterated that safe, voluntary and sustainable repatriation is the only solution to the Rohingya crisis. The ongoing learning in Myanmar Curriculum and portable skill development activities for Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char should complement the repatriation initiatives, Momen mentioned.