No allegation of irregularities, graft raised against Jesmin: Land officer

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Jasmin, a resident of Hazi Mansur Road of Naogaon sadar, on 22 March. Then she was admitted to Naogaon sadar hospital first and later was shifted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH). She was undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at RMCH.
A day after her detention on Thursday Enamul Haque, director of local government division of Rajshahi divisional office, lodged a case under the Digital Security Act (DSA) at Rajapara police station in Rajshahi city. On Friday, Jesmin died while undergoing treatment at RMCH.
Her relatives, however, alleged she died due to torture under the RAB custody.
According to the case statement, two to three people, including Al Amin, a resident of Gazibari area and Jesmin, opened a fake Facebook account in the name of Enamul Haque. Then they started deceiving people with the account.
Her uncle, Nazmul Haque, also a former councilor of Naogaon municipality, said, "My niece would lead a simple life. After separation with husband, she was managing the expenditure of her son’s education by working hard. At times, I had to lend my helping hands to her. If she was involved in irregularities, there would be no hardship in her family. My niece was subjected to conspiracy. I firmly believe that if the investigation is carried out properly, then the allegation brought against her will be proved wrong."
While visiting the rented house of Jesmin at Janakalyanpara of Naogaon city, it was found her son Shahed Hossain Shaikat, a student of Chittagong University (CU), was sitting in a room. The newsmen wanted to talk to him, but he declined.
"It is clear to all as to what happened to my sister. [We] don’t want to talk anymore. [We] don’t want to file any case. [We] don’t have any demand," lamented Jesmin’s brother Sohag Mia.