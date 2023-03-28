RAB forms committee to investigate death of Sultana Jesmin

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon, RAB director (law and media wing) commander Khandaker Al Moin said, “It is being investigated with due importance whether any agency (RAB) member had any negligence in connection with the death of Sultana Jesmin. Action surely will be taken if any evidence of negligence is found against anyone. But the investigation will take some time.”
Khandaker Al Moin further said the court had asked for some evidences from RAB. Those are being produced through the concerned authorities.
The High Court has asked for the related documents including post mortem report in connection with the death of Sultana Jesmin. The state was ordered to produce the documents today, Tuesday.
The HC bench comprising justice Farah Mahbub and Ahmed Sohel ordered this on Monday.
Sultana Jesmin was an office assistant of Chandipur union land office in Naogaon sadar upazila.
RAB detained her from Muktir Mor (intersection) in Naogaon town at around 10:30 am on Wednesday. She died under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital on Friday morning.
RAB said Sultana Jesmin was arrested on charges of forgery. Following the arrest she had fallen ill and was transferred to hospital. She breathed her last under treatment.
Relatives of the deceased said Sultana was completely well before the arrest. She died because of torture in RAB’s custody.
Several rights organisations have expressed their concerns at the death of Sultana Jesmin.