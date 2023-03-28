RAB forms committee to investigate death of Sultana Jesmin

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday afternoon, RAB director (law and media wing) commander Khandaker Al Moin said, “It is being investigated with due importance whether any agency (RAB) member had any negligence in connection with the death of Sultana Jesmin. Action surely will be taken if any evidence of negligence is found against anyone. But the investigation will take some time.”

Khandaker Al Moin further said the court had asked for some evidences from RAB. Those are being produced through the concerned authorities.

The High Court has asked for the related documents including post mortem report in connection with the death of Sultana Jesmin. The state was ordered to produce the documents today, Tuesday.