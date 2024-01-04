UN closely monitoring Bangladesh’s election: Spokesperson

At the briefing, a journalist of a Bangladeshi newspaper said more than 1,970 candidates of 28 out of 44 political parties are contesting the upcoming election for 300 seats in Bangladesh parliament.

As of today, there were about 400 foreign observers. Instead of participating in such inclusive and participatory elections, main opposition party BNP has given programmes of boycott. Does the United Nations have any observations on this matter?

“No, we don’t. We will just… we’re watching the process closely, and we hope that all the elections happen in a transparent and organized manner. That’s all we have for now,” replied the associate spokesperson.