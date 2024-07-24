PM Hasina apprehended such strike by BNP-Jamaat to halt prosperity

The prime minister made this remarks while exchanging views with editors, senior journalists and head of news of various media outlets, organised by Editors' Guild at her office (PMO).

She mentioned that before and after the election in 2013-14, the BNP-Jmaat clique unleashed arson attacks and killings that left hundreds of people killed and thousands injured.

"It was a little bit understandable that this (the activities and movement of the students) was a grave conspiracy," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said that she didn't want any incident which might invite any unwanted situation that will invite instability in the country. "It was the target to destroy country's economy," she said.