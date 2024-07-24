PM Hasina apprehended such strike by BNP-Jamaat to halt prosperity
Referring to the countrywide recent havoc and atrocities, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said that she had an apprehension there might be a strike like this by the BNP-Jamaat clique to pull down the country's prosperity.
"They (BNP-Jamaat) had wanted not to hold the elections, but we had arranged the elections. After the election they thought it wouldn't be accepted by all, but we've also made it acceptable to all and we've formed the government. It was my apprehension that there would be a strike like this," she said.
The prime minister made this remarks while exchanging views with editors, senior journalists and head of news of various media outlets, organised by Editors' Guild at her office (PMO).
She mentioned that before and after the election in 2013-14, the BNP-Jmaat clique unleashed arson attacks and killings that left hundreds of people killed and thousands injured.
"It was a little bit understandable that this (the activities and movement of the students) was a grave conspiracy," she said.
Sheikh Hasina said that she didn't want any incident which might invite any unwanted situation that will invite instability in the country. "It was the target to destroy country's economy," she said.
She questioned the understanding level of the people who supported these mayhem aiming to cripple the country's advancement and prosperity.
Sheikh Hasina, also the chief of Awami League, said that the vested quarter is highly interested in destroying the country's independence and the continuation of the democracy that has been going on for a long 15 years.
She again said that she never wanted to deploy army personnel in the field while the students were there for the sake of their security.
"While they (students) declared that they are not involved in the ongoing subversive activities then we called for the army," she said.
The prime minister also said that she didn't want to impose curfews as the country is going through a democratic environment for 15 years.
She requested the people to resist those who have done this bane for the country. "They have destroyed all the structures that have been built for their welfare and livelihood. They have struck all those structures. Who will be the worst sufferer? Of course, mass people. Now it is the responsibility of the mass people to resist these terrorism and militancy," she said.
The prime minister called for creating mass awareness against the militancy that has opened in the destructive activities."If the people don't become aware then what could we do or how much we could do alone," she said.
She also mentioned that the targets of the recent mayhem were Awami League, Freedom Fighters and pro-liberation forces.
The prime minister said that when all demands of the movement were accepted why they gave scope to the militants for doing such heinous activities.
"One day the quota-free movement activists have to answer to the nation, why they gave such an opportunity to them for this destruction to the country," she said.
The prime minister’s press secretary, Nayeemul Islam Khan, moderated the programme, while Editors' Guild president Mozammel Huq Babu delivered a welcome address.
Senior journalist Abed Khan, Bangladesh Pratidin editor Nayeem Nizam, DBC Editor-in-Chief and CEO Monzurul Islam, Bhorer Kagoj Editor and Jatiya Press Club general secretary Shyamol Dutta, Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Jatiya Press Club president Farida Yasmin, Dhaka Journal chief editor Syed Istiaque Reza, Head of News Nagorik TV Dip Azad, Amader Somoy Editor Mainul Alam, Bangladesh Journal editor Shajahan Sarder, DBC news editor Zayedul Ahsan Pintu, Ashish Saikat of Independent TV, Bangla Tribune editor Zulfiquer Russell, head of News of 71 TV Shakil Ahmed, Energy and Power Editor Mollah Amzad, Head of News of Kings News Nazmul Huq Saikat and Mamunur Rahman Khan of RTV also spoke.