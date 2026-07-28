Govt sends 32 joint secretaries, including DCs from 2018 'night vote', into forced retirement

The government has sent 32 joint secretaries into forced retirement. They had served in important positions, including as deputy commissioners (DCs), during the tenure of the ousted Awami League government.

Nearly all of them served as DCs and returning officers during the controversial 2018 general election.

Separate notifications regarding the retirements were issued yesterday, Monday, by the Ministry of Public Administration.

In recent weeks, the government also sent into forced retirement more than 50 police officers at different levels in three phases. They, too, had held key positions under the ousted Awami League government.