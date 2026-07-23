Govt sends 17 police officers, including DIGs, ADIGs, into retirement

The government has retired 17 senior police officers from public service, including three officers holding the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

The decision was announced in a gazette notification issued today, Thursday, by the Police-1 Branch of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The notification, signed by Senior Secretary Monzur Morshed Chowdhury, states that the officers have been retired in the public interest under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018.

Those retired include three DIGs, 12 additional DIGs and two officers holding the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).

According to the notification, the retired officers include Highway Police DIG Mohammad Abdullahil Baki, Bangladesh Police Academy (Sardah) DIG Md Walid Hossain, and CID DIG Sana Shaminur Rahman.