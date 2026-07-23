Govt sends 17 police officers, including DIGs, ADIGs, into retirement
The government has retired 17 senior police officers from public service, including three officers holding the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).
The decision was announced in a gazette notification issued today, Thursday, by the Police-1 Branch of the Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The notification, signed by Senior Secretary Monzur Morshed Chowdhury, states that the officers have been retired in the public interest under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018.
Those retired include three DIGs, 12 additional DIGs and two officers holding the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP).
According to the notification, the retired officers include Highway Police DIG Mohammad Abdullahil Baki, Bangladesh Police Academy (Sardah) DIG Md Walid Hossain, and CID DIG Sana Shaminur Rahman.
The additional DIGs retired are Mohammad Sarwar Hossain and Rebecca Sultana of the CID; Bidhan Tripura and Sultana Nazma Hossain of the Tourist Police; AKM Iqbal Hossain of the Police Staff College; Saheli Ferdous of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn); Mohammad Tabarak Ullah of the Bangladesh Police Academy, Sardah; Hasina Rahman of Police Telecom; Faisal Mahmud of the Central Police Hospital under Police Headquarters; Kaniz Fatema of Police Headquarters; Jesmin Begum of the Naval Police; and DMP Additional DIG Mosammat Farida Yasmin.
The list also includes Mohammad Habibur Rahman, deputy commissioner of the Rangpur Metropolitan Police, and Abdur Rahim Shah Chowdhury, superintendent of police of TDS. The notification states that the retired officers will receive retirement benefits in accordance with the applicable rules. It also says that the order, issued in the public interest, takes immediate effect.