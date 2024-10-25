Two Hizb ut-Tahrir men arrested from Dhaka’s Turag: Authorities
Members of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested two operatives of the banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir from Turag area of Dhaka on Friday.
Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (DC-media) of the DMP, confirmed the matter.
Details about the arrest will be shared later, he said.
Earlier on October, the CTTC arrested the banned outfit’s media coordinator Imtiaz Selim from from Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka.