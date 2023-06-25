HRW takes stance against Bangladesh: Shahriar Alam

UN under secretary general for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix has reached Dhaka in a two day visit today. The HRW on 12 June issued a statement calling the UN to enhance screening of human rights records before appointing peacekeepers from Bangladesh security forces. Amnesty International also issued a statement in this regard on Friday.

Meanwhile, six members of the US congress in a letter on 25 May urged president Joe Biden to take measures for banning Bangladesh law enforcement and military personnel from participating in UN peacekeeping missions.

State minister Shahriar was asked during the DCAB talk if he had any discussion regarding this issue during talks with the visiting UN under secretary.

In reply, he said Bangladeshi security forces have been working in UN peacekeeping missions since last 10 years and 169 of them have laid down their lives during service. Those who are undermining such achievement are not friends of Bangladesh rather they are the country's enemy.

The state minister said time has come to recognize that those who influenced them by spending money are also Bangladesh’s enemy.