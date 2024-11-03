JU Shibir rolls out 41-point reform proposals for university
Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit has rolled out 41-point demands including ensuring trial of attackers on the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, publishing white paper of corruption of all vice chancellors during Awami League period, making the campus free from drugs and safe for female students and reforming admission tests.
Three leaders of the Shibir, the student body of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, made the proposals in a press conference at the Teacher's Students Center on the campus around 12 noon. The Shibir leaders present at the press conference are president Harunur Rashid, general secretary Mohibur Rahman and publicity secretary Abdullah Al Mamun.
Earlier on 29 October, three Shibir leaders disclosed their identities and the organisation publicly announced its existence after 35 years.
Mohibur Rahman read out the proposals that include ensuring treatment facility and rehabilitation of injured persons in student-led uprising, ensuring fair trial of those who attacked the students as per the rules of the university and filing case against them, declaring 16 July as Terrorism Prevention Day, changing the names of the infrastructures irrelevantly named after Sheikh Hasina and members of her family and renaming those after the martyrs of movement against autocrats.
The proposals include holding students' union elections, probing the incidents of repression on students and ragging during Awami League terms, ensuring investigation of all incidents of murder of students since the foundation of the university, ensuring seat allocation in residential halls by the administration, probing the incidents of usurpation of residential halls by Chhatra League men in last 16 years and freeing the campus from drugs.
The Shibir’s proposals also include cancellation of the system of recruiting teachers and staff only through viva voce, forming a high-powered committee to cancel all illegal recruitments made by fascist regime in last 15 years, ensuring a safest campus for female students and ensuring that no female students are harassed in and outside of class by teachers, students or others for their attire and restructuring JU sexual harassment complaints cell.