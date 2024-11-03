JU Shibir rolls out 41-point reform proposals for university

Islami Chhatra Shibir’s Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit has rolled out 41-point demands including ensuring trial of attackers on the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, publishing white paper of corruption of all vice chancellors during Awami League period, making the campus free from drugs and safe for female students and reforming admission tests.

Three leaders of the Shibir, the student body of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, made the proposals in a press conference at the Teacher's Students Center on the campus around 12 noon. The Shibir leaders present at the press conference are president Harunur Rashid, general secretary Mohibur Rahman and publicity secretary Abdullah Al Mamun.

Earlier on 29 October, three Shibir leaders disclosed their identities and the organisation publicly announced its existence after 35 years.