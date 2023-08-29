Elderly woman arrested for son’s FB status freed on bail after 8 days 

Anisa Siddika, who was arrested for conspiring to commit sabotage, following her son’s Facebook status over Delwar Hossain Sayedee’s death, has been released on bail after spending eight days in Khulna jail.

Khulna Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court Judge SM Ashiqur Rahman granted the bail petition on Monday. Anisa Siddika, 60, was denied bail twice earlier.

Later in the evening, Anisa Siddika was released from Khulna District Jail, said Jailer Enamul Haque.

Earlier on 20 August, Khalishpur police arrested four people, including Anisa Siddika, on charges of sabotage. The other three are Rakibul Islam, Tamim Iqbal and Morshed Mamun.