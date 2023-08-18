Police inspector transferred to Bandarban for mourning Sayedee's death 

A police officer, Khairul Islam, who served as a court inspector at Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), was transferred to Bandarban Armed Police Battalion (APBn) due to his expression of mourning on social media following the death of convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee, UNB reports.

Bijoy Basak, the additional commissioner in charge of the Crime and Discipline Branch of RMP, stated that an investigation was conducted into Khairul Islam's Facebook post. Subsequently, based on his culpability, he was directed to transfer to Bandarban as per the order issued by the police headquarters on Thursday.