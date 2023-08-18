Police inspector transferred to Bandarban for mourning Sayedee's death 

A police officer, Khairul Islam, who served as a court inspector at Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP), was transferred to Bandarban Armed Police Battalion (APBn) due to his expression of mourning on social media following the death of convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayedee, UNB reports.
Bijoy Basak, the additional commissioner in charge of the Crime and Discipline Branch of RMP, stated that an investigation was conducted into Khairul Islam's Facebook post. Subsequently, based on his culpability, he was directed to transfer to Bandarban as per the order issued by the police headquarters on Thursday.
Delwar Hossain Sayedee, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for his involvement in crimes against humanity during the Liberation War, passed away while undergoing treatment on Monday, 14 August.
Following Sayedee's demise on Monday night, Inspector Khairul Islam took to his personal Facebook account to convey his condolences. This action brought his post to the attention of RMP Commissioner
Biplob Bijoy Talukder, who instructed the cybercrime unit to initiate an investigation.
However, shortly after making the post, Inspector Khairul Islam deleted it. When approached for comment, he explained that he had posted it in a good faith.