Sayedee's janaza: Police file cases against four journalists, others for clashes in Chakaria

Four journalists have been included in cases filed by police regarding the clashes that broke out in Chakaria, Cox's Bazar, over the gayebana janaza in Delwar Hossain Sayedee, who had been sentenced to life imprisonment for crimes committed against humanity in 1971.

Chakaria police station's sub-inspector (SI) Al Forkan on Wednesday filed two cases, against 151 named persons and 2000 to 3000 unnamed persons. One of the cases was under the Special Powers Act and the other was on allegations of assaulting the police.

The Chakaria correspondent of the daily Manabkantha, Abdul Majid, Chakaria correspondent of the daily Alokito Bangladesh and Purbodesh, AKM Iqbal Faruk, the Chokoria correspondent of Cox's Bazar's local Dainik Cox's Bazar Sangbad, AKM Belal Uddin and Naya Diganta's coastal correspondent AM Omar Ali were named as accused in these cases. Omar Ali is the Chakaria upazila Jubo Dal president.